MO AG Office Joins 18 States In Battle Over EPA Ruling In California Emissions Case

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is taking aim at the E-P-A’s decision to allow California to ban existing tractor-trailer and heavy-duty vehicles by forcing truckers to buy zero-emission trucks.

A-G Andrew Bailey has joined a coalition of 18 other states in claiming that the ban violates the Clean Air Act and other federal laws by having a “nationwide scope or effect” that would devastate the trucking industry.

The Biden Administration gives California authority to force most buses, vans, trucks and trailer-trailers to be zero-emission by 2035.

Full story:

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office joined a coalition of 19 states in challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s (“EPA”) decision to allow California to illegally ban existing tractor-trailers and heavy-duty vehicles by forcing truckers to buy zero-emission trucks and mandating net-zero emissions standards, which would regulate the current trucking industry out of existence.