MO Attorney General Introduces ‘Student First Initiative’

Mar 30, 2022

Increasing transparency in education is the aim of an initiative announced, Tuesday, by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. AG Eric Schmitt launched the Students First Initiative with the goal to ensure quality education by uncovering and eliminating curriculum, policies and practices that prioritize politics in the classroom instead of education. Schmitt also, recently, pushed for a bill that would establish a Parents’ Bill of Rights aimed at empowering parents and increasing transparency within school district hallways. Schmitt’s office also encourages parents to submit information about objectionable curriculum, school initiatives and speakers, teacher training materials and administrative overreach.

