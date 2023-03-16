MO Attorney General Joins Effort to Upend Second Amendment Restriction in New York

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 18 other state attorneys general are joining together and have filed amicus briefs in federal court against what is being called an unconstitutional law attacking the Second Amendment in New York.

According to Bailey’s office, both cases concern New York’s law making it a felony to possess a firearm in “sensitive places” which it defines to include “any place of worship or religious observation.” The two cases, Hardaway v. Nigrelli and Spencer v. Nigrelli claim the place-of-worship restriction is unconstitutional under the Second and Fourteenth Amendments which was upheld last summer in a separate case filed in New York.

In addition to General Bailey, the attorneys general from the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming joined the brief.