MO Disabilities Council Receiving Funds For 12 Month Self-Advocacy Project

The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) has approved $20,000 to fund a 12-month self-advocacy project for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The overall goal is to support innovative approaches to self-advocacy in the state of Missouri. These approaches will remove barriers for people with I/DD. Project applications are due by 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2023.

“The Council recognizes that strong self-advocacy skills are essential to engaging in educational, employment, healthcare and all aspects of independent living,” says Leigh Anne Haun, MODDC project coordinator.

The MODDC will host a question and answer webinar about the project and application requirements at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Questions should be submitted in writing to moddc@moddcouncil.org, in care of Leigh Anne Haun, by 5 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023; however, the session will allow for additional questions.

The selected grantee will present an innovative and effective approach to engaging new voices in the self-advocacy movement in Missouri. They will engage in grassroots efforts to reach marginalized groups of people with I/DD including geographically diverse populations, including a targeted plan for engaging youth of transition age (age 14-24) in the self-advocacy movement.

Funded projects can be targeted in nature, focusing on singular issues like voting, guardianship, housing, or other, or, they can be broad in nature providing education on multiple topics related to self-advocacy. All self-advocacy efforts should function under the ultimate goal of removing barriers and increasing access to resources and systems that impact the lives of people with I/DD.

To learn more about the funding opportunity and project requirements, visit: https://moddcouncil.org/grants-nofas/

The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council (MODDC) is a federally-funded, 23-member, consumer-driven council appointed by the Governor. Its mandate under P.L. 106-402, the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act, is to assure that individuals with developmental disabilities and their families participate in the design of and have access to needed community services, individualized supports, and other forms of assistance that promote self-determination, independence, productivity and integration in all aspects of community life.

To learn more or to get involved, visit www.moddcouncil.org.