Versailles Man Faces Numerous Charges Following Incident Over The Weekend

A Versailles-area man faces several charges after an alleged incident over the weekend.

Courthouse records indicate that 42-year-old David Doolin is charged with first-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon shooting at or from a motor vehicle at a person-motor vehicle-or a building, armed criminal action, second-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Doolin is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $265-thousand bond.

His arraignment was set for this morning.