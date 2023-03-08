OBPD Says They’ve Made A Handful Of Arrests Recently

The Osage Beach Police Department reports making a handful of arrests for the past week ending on Sunday.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says that three of the arrests…a 53-year-old man from Lake Ozark, a 34-year-old man from Osage Beach and a 21-year-old man from Foley…were each taken in for failing to appear in court…the man from Foley on a seat belt violation.

The other two arrests…a 37-year-old man from Camdenton and a 35-year-old woman from Davenport…were arrested for driving while revoked or suspended.

Police in Osage Beach also conducted 72 traffic stops for the week.