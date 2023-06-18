Road Improvements Expected Soon For Residents In The City Of Lake Ozark

Some much needed infrastructure improvements are on the way to Lake Ozark.

“We’re in the process right now of our largest ever road maintenance project, hitting 33 streets in town” says City Administrator Harrison Fry.

He tells KRMS News there are currently two main areas the improvements are focusing on.

“Engineering, design and construction management for a lighthouse road improvement project, which is one of our heavier residential streets in Lake Ozark on the north shore, and one for a resurfacing project for a portion of Bagnell Dam Boulevard from roughly School Road to the overpass in front of the JB Hooks area.”

Any actual physical work for the two areas is not expected to begin until after the design and engineering phases are complete which is expected to be in early 2024.

Fry also says the city is in the process of putting together a 3-5-year plan to follow for other projects to be done.