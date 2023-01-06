MO Trooper Hurt In Crash Near Sullivan

A Missouri State trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck while doing a pedestrian check.

It happened in Crawford County four miles west of Sullivan. On the South Otter Road.

Saturday evening a little before 6:30, 25-year-old Colby B. Townsend of Rolla was on the side of the road checking up on a pedestrian when a westbound 2017 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 74-year-old William D. King of Cuba either didn’t see the trooper or wasn’t paying attention and hit him.

Townsend was air evacuated to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment.