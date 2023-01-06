Fri. Jan 6th, 2023

 

MO Trooper Hurt In Crash Near Sullivan

Wednesday, January 4th, 2023

A Missouri State trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck while doing a pedestrian check.

It happened in Crawford County four miles west of Sullivan. On the South Otter Road.

Saturday evening a little before 6:30, 25-year-old Colby B. Townsend of Rolla was on the side of the road checking up on a pedestrian when a westbound 2017 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by 74-year-old William D. King of Cuba either didn’t see the trooper or wasn’t paying attention and hit him.

Townsend was air evacuated to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment.

Reporter Bill Robbins