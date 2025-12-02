Two Fires Hit Over The Thanksgiving Holiday In The Rocky Mount Area

The Rocky Mount Fire District reports responding to two structure fires over the extended holiday weekend.

Chief Jonathan Trail says the first, on Thanksgiving Day, happened in the 29,000 block of Highway-Y.

Upon arrival, a camper was fully involved and a small ground cover fire had started about 10 feet from a two-car garage.

The fire was quickly put out and kept from extending to the house.

Two adults, four children and several pets were displaced with the cause of the fire believed to have started in a wellhouse.

The second structure fire happened during the early-morning hours on Saturday with personnel from several departments responded to the 100 block of Holt Road.

The house was fully involved upon arrival and it took about an hour to bring under control.

One occupant was able to escape and was evaluated on the scene.

Two adults and three children were displaced as a result of that fire which is blamed on a wood burning stove inside the residence.