OBPD Arrests 5 People For Various Offenses In The Past Week Ending Sunday

Osage Beach police report picking up five people for various offenses for the week ending this past Sunday, October 15th.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says a 50-year-old woman from Camdenton and a 25-year-old Man from Osage Beach had been wanted on warrants for failure to appear in court.

Also arrested but on traffic-related offenses were a 27-year-old man from Lebanon, a 38-year-old man from Osage Beach and 21-year-old man from Lake Ozark.

Osage Beach police, for the week, also conducted 76 traffic stops and assisted at 29 fire department calls.