MODOT Gives More Details As To What The Epoxy Work Means For The Area

Epoxy work continues on several bridges and overpasses in the lake area with the majority of those being in Osage Beach.

Despite any delays and headaches caused by the roadwork, MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says, barring any unforeseen circumstances, a little inconvenience now will insure that the bridges stay in good shape for at least 20 more years.

“It’s not to provide any additional structural integrity to the bridge. It’s simply to add additional years to the service life of each bridge.”

Speaking on the KRMS Morning Magazine, Roeger also reminds you that the public comment period for the proposed 2024-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program remains open until July 6th.

The highways commission is then expected to consider any comments and formally act on approving the STIP during its July 12th meeting.