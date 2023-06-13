Tue. Jun 13th, 2023

 

Multivehicle Accident In Benton County Sends Three To Hospital Via Helicopter

All News Front Page News Tuesday, June 13th, 2023

Three people are seriously hurt in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon on Highway-7 at the West Dam Access Road in Benton County.

The highway patrol says 49-year-old Anita Mason, of Hermitage, attempted a left turn striking the other vehicle driven by 58-year-old Susan Hankins, of Cross Timbers.

Both drivers along with Mason’s passenger, 18-year-old Katelynn Wheeler, of Cross Timbers, were all seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.

All three were wearing seat belts at the time.

Reporter Mike Anthony

