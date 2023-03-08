MODOT Starts Initial Phases Of Route 5/52 Repaving Project

Calling it the highest profile project of the year for the Lake of the Ozarks Region, the re-surfacing project of Route-5 from the Niangua Bridge to Tipton, and Route-52 from Versailles to Cole Camp is officially underway.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says signage and guard rail work was expected to begin Monday.

Roeger is also urging motorists going through the work zones to take it easy…“You will see flaggers controlling traffic. So just be on the lookout for those crews doing that work and travel through those work zones as safely as possible. Put your phones down, give them a little bit of room. You mean those guys are guys working that want to go home to their families at the end of the day? Yes, exactly.”

The overall project has a price-tag of $2.8 million with a contract completion date for the contractor to be finished by November 1st of this year.