MODOT Starts Projects On Other Routes Across Morgan County

It’s a change of venue for MoDOT with most, if not all, of the planned work along the major routes now completed.

That’s according to Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger who says the planned asphalt overlay work in Morgan County will now focus on the lettered routes.

“Morgan AA, Morgan D, Morgan DD, Morgan HH, Morgan MM, Morgan N, Morgan NN, Morgan and Miller OO north of Barnet, Morgan and Camden RA coming out of Laurie, Morgan KK, Morgan WW and Moniteau W.”

Roeger also says affected motorists can expect significant impacts in the work zones.

Funding for the work, which is expected to last through October, is coming out of general revenue as authorized by the state legislature.