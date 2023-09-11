Numerous Fun Events Schedule For Osage Beach Residents This Fall

It’s not necessarily the calm before a storm but, with Labor Day weekend now in the past, the City of Osage Beach is gearing up for a few events which are pretty much right around the corner.

The first event, next Saturday the 16th, the city is hosting the city-wide rummage sale. It’s open to anyone who peddle some items and will run from 2p-8p at City Park.

Then on Saturday and Sunday the 23rd and 24th, the Lake of the Ozarks Fall Food Truck Festival will take place.

Last year, the festival had 17 food trucks and drew more than 75-hundred people…it’s also being held at City Park.

And then on Saturday, October 14th, the annual Osage Beach Fall Festival takes place…it will also be at City Park.

Information on the rummage sale, the food truck festival and-or the fall festival is avail on the city’s website or social media page.