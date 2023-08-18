Royals & Cardinals Fall In Wednesday Games

Fri. Aug 18th, 2023
Royals fall again to the Seattle Mariners 6 -5, but again a lot of excitement in this ball game.
Mike Calt, Garcia another hit.
His hitting streak extended to 18 games.
Garcia in the leadoff spot went 1 -5, did strike out three times, but had a run scored.
Royals also making some maneuvers with the roster on Wednesday.
Nick Whitgren will go to free agency, was optioned to AAA, but instead makes himself a free agent through 29 innings for the Royals.
This year had an ERA of 4 .97.
Cardinals, they are shut out by the Oakland A’s 8 -0 the final.