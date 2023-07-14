Fri. Jul 14th, 2023

 

Missouri STIP Officially Approved With A 5 Year Program For The Show Me State

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission officially puts its stamp of approval on the Fiscal Years 2024-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

The five-year program includes funding from General Revenue as passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Mike Parson making available nearly $14-billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation.

That 14-billion is broken down to include $10.4 billion for road and bridge construction contractor awards with $1.2-billion expected to take care of inflation impacts.

The STIP draft released in June, covering maintenance improvements to some 34-thousand roadway miles and 10,400 bridges across the state, received 72 public comments.

Reporter Mike Anthony