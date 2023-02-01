Montreal Man Expected In Court In Fentanyl Related Death From 2022

A 40-year-old from Montreal, Missouri, charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fentanyl-related death was expected to make his first appearance in associate court on Monday in Camden County.

Eric Brandon Cole is also charged with conspiracy to commit a felony exceeding 10 years, abandonment of a corpse and stealing.

It’s alleged that Cole, in early June of 2022, provided Tanner Elmore with a controlled substance laced with fentanyl before dumping Elmore’s body in an area of the state park near McCubbins Point off Route-A.

Cole had been held since in Cole County and the department of corrections on a felony drug charge.