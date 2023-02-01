Senator Hawley Files Legislation To Reduce Insulin Prices

Wed. Feb 1st, 2023
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is fighting back against rising Insulin prices.
Hawley introducing new legislation on Monday called the Cap Insulin Prices Act….which would set a $25 out-of-pocket cap for a monthly supply through private healthcare plans.
It would also reduce to $25 the out-of-pocket cap for those on Medicare as well.
Hawley says the bill also aims to prohibit health plans from using prior authorizations and step-therapy to push patients to insulin products that are not best for them.
If the bill is passes, it would take effect at the beginning of next year.
“Insulin was discovered more than a century ago, yet too many Americans who rely on it have difficulty paying for it,” said Senator Hawley. “The price of insulin is straining household budgets – at a time when inflation is already squeezing families – which can lead to rationing, and even the need for more expensive treatments down the line. Patients and their families deserve better.”
More than half a million Missourians live with diabetes, many of whom rely on insulin to manage their chronic disease.
