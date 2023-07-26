More Details Released On Powerboat Crash At The Lake Of The Ozarks

We are finding out more about that powerboat accident late Saturday night at 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm that sent eight people to the emergency room.

Lake Ozark Fire Chief Marc Carr says, based on preliminary information received during the 9-1-1 call, emergency personnel weren’t real sure about the magnitude of the incident.

“On that initial call…..They didn’t know for sure how many there were. They were just awakened by a loud bang and then stepped out to literally find (boat) parts scattered all over their backyard.”

Upon arrival, it was discovered that the boat hit the shore before going airborne and striking the house, then ejecting all eight of the people on board when it overturned.

As of Monday afternoon, it was reported that five of the injured had been released from the hospital with the other three, including the driver of the boat 47-year-old Adam Ramirez of Huntington Beach, California, still listed in critical condition.

One of the passengers seriously hurt was also identified as 28-year-old Alex Pratt, of Pratt Racing and the “Good Boy Vodka” boat out of Niles, Michigan.

The driver of the boat, according to the highway patrol, is being charged with boating while intoxicated causing serious and other physical injury.