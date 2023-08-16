More Great News For Mizzou Sports & MO Baseball Teams Pickup Wins For Monday

Major announcements yesterday for Mizzou Football five star defensive end out of Lee’s Summit North High School in suburban Kansas City, Williams -Wennery committed to the Missouri Tigers in the class of 2024.

Maybe the highest rated defensive end in the class of 2024 and an enormous win for Coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff heading into a very pivotal season for Coach Drink and the Tigers.

One of his best linebackers this year, Tyron Hopper named to the Chuck Bednaric Watch List for 2023.

That award goes to the nation’s top defensive player.

Let’s tell you about some baseball.

Win for the Royals yesterday, 7 -6 over the Mariners, Bobby Whit Jr. and inside the Park Home Run, Salvador Perez with a three run blast as well.

As Kansas City takes down a playoff contender in the Mariners, they can play spoiler here for the next couple of days.

Cardinals meanwhile, they beat the A -7 -5.

Jordan Walker hits his first career triple.

It cleared the bases and put the Cardinals up for good.

JJ Romero gets the win in relief.