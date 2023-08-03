Royals Go 5 In A Row While Cardinals Pull Off Victory Against The Twins

It’s now five wins in a row for the Royals.

They blank the Mets last night at the cave.

Four to nothing was the final.

Cole Regens, who was called up earlier in the day, makes the start and one of his best ever in the big leagues.

Six shutout frames.

He would strike out eight and walk only one.

At the plate, well, Bobby Witt continued his hot streak.

He had two hits plus an RBI and would steal his 30th base on the season.



Drew Waters would smack his fifth home run of the season as the Royals better late than never, playing some of their best baseball of the year.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have not been playing great ball, but they get it done last night.

Seven to three over the twins.

The Cardinals hit four home runs in the process.

In fact, their entire outfield would go deep in the ball game.

Tyler O ‘Neill, Jordan Walker, Lars Newtbar, all with home runs.

Even Alec Berluson would go deep for good measure in the Cardinals victory.

And speaking of a pitcher unlikely to toss a gem, last night Dakota Hudson did just that, inserted into the rotation after the Cardinals’ recent trades.

Seven innings to earn his second win.