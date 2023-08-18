Two Separate Traffic Stops Net Two Arrests Involving Drugs In Camden County

Two separate traffic stops result in two people being taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on felony drug charges in Camden County.

The first happened after a highway patrol trooper observed 41-year-old Kevin Ederlen Jr., of Lake Ozark, driving on highway-54 through Eldon.

Ederlen was eventually pulled over at a Lake Ozark restaurant and found to be allegedly in possession of fentanyl and a cutting agent used with fentanyl.

The second arrest happened right about the same time when 52-year-old Teresa Whittle, of Osage Beach, was pulled over on the Osage Beach Parkway for speeding and was also found to allegedly be in possession of fentanyl and at least one other controlled substance claiming…she claimed that she was trying to turn the fentanyl over to law enforcement but her claim was quickly debunked.

Both Ederlen and Whittle were taken to the Camden County Jail.

He’s charged with a class-A felony for first-degree trafficking drugs or attempt over the statutory amount.

She’s charged with second-degree trafficking drugs.

Whittle is being held on a $50-thousand bond while bond information for Ederlen was not available as of late Wednesday afternoon.