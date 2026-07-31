Morgan County Included Is Disaster Relief Request

The lake area is represented on a list of nine counties included in Governor Mike Kehoe’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to catastrophic flash flooding and severe storms from July 9th, 10th and 11th.

Joint preliminary damage assessments conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the State Emergency Management Agency and local officials estimated more than $26.5 million in emergency response costs and damage to public infrastructure in Morgan, Bollinger, Crawford, Iron, Madison, Reynolds, Ripley, Washington, and Wayne counties.

If the disaster declaration is approved, it would make the FEMA Public Assistance program available to local governments and qualifying non-profits included in the counties.