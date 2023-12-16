fbpx

Residence and Several Outbuildings Destroyed by Fire in the Macks Creek Area

What was believed to have been a natural cover fire results in a residence and multiple outbuildings being destroyed in Camden County.

Personnel from the Southwest Camden County Fire District received the initial call shortly before 7:00 Friday evening to the location at 640 River Ridge Road in the Macks Creek area.

Efforts to control the fire, which also spread to a boat, were compounded by high winds at the time. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and several vehicles were saved.

Providing mutual aid at the scene were the Mid-County and Northwest Fire districts.

Reporter Mike Anthony