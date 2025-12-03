Police Chase Suspect On Foot Near Y-Road & Bryant Auction Tuesday Night

One person is in custody following a foot chase near Linn Creek.

According to the Linn Creek Police Department, officers along with Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies, were pursuing a suspect in the area of Y-Road and Bryant Auction Tuesday evening.

While it’s not known why this person was being pursued at this time, residents took to social media to share the drama.

One resident noted that the person in question was “knocking on doors” at an apartment complex, and at one point…knocked on the doors of the fire station.

KRMS is awaiting more details and will pass along additional information as it is made available.