Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

 

Motorcycle Crash With Electric Bicycle Sends 1 Person To The ER

An accident involving an electric bicycle and a Harley motorcycle ends with a trip to the E-R for the rider of the motorcycle.

That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened early Friday afternoon on highway-42 at Britton Road.

The electric bike ridden by 19-year-old Charlie Tincher, of Montreal, reportedly failed to yield and attempted a U-turn into the path of the motorcycle ridden by 65-year-old David Backues, Belle.

Backues suffered moderate injuries and was treated at Lake Regional. Tincher was not hurt.

Reporter Mike Anthony