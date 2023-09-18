Save The Brumley Bridge Group Sets Next Meeting As Search Continues For More Donations

A group trying to save a historic bridge in the lake area is searching for a little help.

The Save the Historical Brumley Swinging Bridge gets together again this next week for another brainstorming meeting to come up with ways to fund the rehab of the 90-year-old cable suspension bridge in Brumley. The bridge has been shut down to all traffic since January-2021 after an inspection by MoDOT brought up structural concerns.

The bridge group is looking for someone with grant writing experience to join the effort and also trying to fill in more vendor dates for various events for the rest of this calendar year.

The meeting, on Thursday the 21st, will take place at 123 Swinging Bridges Road. It begins at 6:00