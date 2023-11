A motorcycle versus deer accident on Laclede County Route-BB just east of highway-5 sends an Eldridge man to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened just after 8:00 Thursday night when the motorcycle operated by 42-year-old Jonathan Moulder hit the deer before overturning.

Moulder was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries when he was ejected from the bike.

Moulder was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.