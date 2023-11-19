Route C Bridge Near Brumley To Reopen Earlier Than Expected

It’s clear sailing on Miller County Route-C at Mill Creek south of Brumley as the contractor for the work finishes up early.

That’s according to MoDOT which says the route had been closed since September 18th and wasn’t expected to be re-opened until sometime in December.

The work required a new driving surface after deteriorating over the years.

The same contractor did the work on the Route-C Brumley Creek Bridge which was closed from the end of May until the beginning of September.