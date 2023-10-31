Multiple Accidents Across The Lake Area Send Several People To The ER

Numerous people are injured in separate traffic accidents across the Lake Area this weekend…

In the first crash, one person was injured in a one-car accident on north highway-7 at Velvet Antler Road in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 3:00 Saturday afternoon when the car driven by 58-year-old Junior Garrett, of Roach, hydroplaned sending the car off the road before striking a driveway, going airborne, coming down into a ditch and then to rest partially back on the roadway.

Garrett was not wearing a seat belt and escaped with minor injuries. She was taken to Lake Regional.

A second accident Saturday afternoon in Camden County was reported at the east end of the Niangua Bridge west of Camdenton.

Two vehicles were involved and there were minor, if any, injuries.

Nobody was transported by medical personnel from the scene as a result of that accident which backed up traffic for a while.

Then two more crashes happened about 30 minutes apart from each other along highway-5 near Bear Paw Road in Camden County.

The highway patrol says the first happened just after 3:00 when one driver, 56-year-old Andrea Blanton of Buffalo, suffered a medical condition and lost consciousness causing her to rear-end 31-year-old Kyle Gunther of Versailles.

Blanton and a juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated at Lake Regional.

The second accident then happened when 25-year-old Christopher Perry of Camdenton rear-ended 18-year-old Micah Bounds of Wildwood.

Suffering minor injuries in that accident was 19-year-old Rilen Rosentreter, a passenger in the vehicle Bounds was driving.

She was taken to Mercy Hospital.