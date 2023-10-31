fbpx

Tue. Oct 31st, 2023

 

Stover Man Arrested On No-Bond Warrant By Morgan County’s FAST Team

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Monday, October 30th, 2023

A 35-year-old from Stover is being held on a no-bond warrant after being taken into custody by the Morgan County Fugitive Apprehension Security Team.

Sheriff Norman Dills says Carl Humphrey had been wanted on the warrant after failing to appear on a class-D felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Humphrey is being held in the Morgan County Jail.

Sheriff Dills goes on to say, if you have information about anyone with felony warrants, to contact the sheriff’s office.

All information will be kept confidential.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Monday, October 30th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony