Sunrise Beach Man Faces Several Charges Following HWP Traffic Stop

A 45-year-old Sunrise Beach man faces several charges after being pulled over late Wednesday night by the highway patrol in Camden County.

Anthony Perry is formally charged with felonies for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a motor vehicle without a VIN.

He’s also charged with misdemeanors for suspected DWI and a second or third offense of driving while revoked or suspended.

Perry was taken to the Camden County Jail and, as of Friday morning, was being held on a $20,000 bond.