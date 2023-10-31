fbpx

Tue. Oct 31st, 2023

 

Sunrise Beach Man Faces Several Charges Following HWP Traffic Stop

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Monday, October 30th, 2023

A 45-year-old Sunrise Beach man faces several charges after being pulled over late Wednesday night by the highway patrol in Camden County.

Anthony Perry is formally charged with felonies for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a motor vehicle without a VIN.

He’s also charged with misdemeanors for suspected DWI and a second or third offense of driving while revoked or suspended.

Perry was taken to the Camden County Jail and, as of Friday morning, was being held on a $20,000 bond.

All News RSS Feed Crime Front Page News Monday, October 30th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony