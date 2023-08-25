Multiple People Injured Following Crash In Sunrise Beach

Four people are injured, two seriously, in a one-vehicle accident shortly before 11:15 Thursday night on Route-TT near Three Oaks Drive in Sunrise Beach.

The highway patrol says it happened when the pickup driven by 32-year-old Andrew Thompson of Collinsville, Illinois, ran off the road and overturned ejecting Thompson and one passenger.

Thompson, who was not wearing a seat, and 39-year-old Michael Eggers of Imperial were both seriously injured and flown to University and Mercy hospitals.

Two other passengers, 27-year-old Justin Harris of Arnold and 29-year-old Brandon Webber of Waterloo, Illinois, suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

It’s unknown if any of the passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.