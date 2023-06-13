Team Training For Paramedics Underway In Lake Ozark

A first-of-its-kind program is underway in the lake area with a cooperative paramedic training program between the Johnson County Ambulance and the Lake Ozark Fire districts.

“A satellite paramedic program where we’re going to have students in seat at Lake Ozark fire and the actual instructor and the other piece of the class, or the other cohort rather, will be virtually on the screen. From Warrensburg.”

Lake Ozark Fire Chief Marc Carr goes on to say that it’s hoped the two-year program will help boost some of the numbers of trained paramedics in the lake area.

As of Monday. seven of the ten seats for the first round of training were filled.

The cooperative agreement between the Lake Ozark Fire District and the Johnson County Ambulance District is one of five set up across the country.