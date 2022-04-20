The pre-trial for an Iberia woman charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, arson and tampering with evidence does not happen as scheduled.

The hearing, in Laclede County on a change of venue from Miller County, was continued on Monday and re-set for September 19th with a jury trial now set to begin on October 11th.

It’s alleged that Amy Murray used antifreeze to kill her husband, Joshua, before setting the house on fire.

Murray also has an open case in Cole County where she worked as a nurse at the Jeff City Correctional Center and is charged with sexual and offender abuse in connection to, allegedly, having an affair with an inmate.

That affair is believed to have been the motivation behind the murder of her husband in December of 2018.