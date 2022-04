A busy agenda awaits the board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach this week. Several items appear on that agenda highlighted by new and unfinished business.

Consideration of ordinances to adopt the 2022 annual budget and referring the outlet mall tax increment financing proposal to the city’s TIF commission are just two of the topics up for discussion.

Newly-elected members of the board will also be sworn in during the meeting which begins, in city hall, at 6:00pm on Thursday.