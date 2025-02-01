Two Iberia Residents Killed in Rollover Accident

Two Iberia residents are dead following a one-vehicle rollover accident on eastbound route-BB near Hackberry Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened just after 1:00 Friday afternoon when the 74-year-old man driving the pickup failed to negotiate a curve sending the pickup off the road before striking a tree and overturning.

The man was not wearing a seat belt and pronounced dead on the scene while his 65-year-old female passenger was wearing a seat belt but pronounced dead a short time later at Lake Regional Hospital.