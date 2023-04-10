National Tele-Communicators Week to Honor Unsung Heroes

They are usually the first voice you hear when placing a call requesting emergency help and the ones responsible for getting that help to you accurately and in a time-sensitive manner when needed.

NEWS-04-10-2023 DISPATCHER WEEK

All this week is National Public Safety Tele-Communicators Week…a-k-a 9-1-1 Dispatchers Week. The recognition started back in 1981 when the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office in California came up with the idea to put the unsung heroes in the spotlight. Tele-Communicators Week was then officially signed as a Presidential Proclamation in 1994 by President Clinton.