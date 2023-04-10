Two Seriously Hurt in Fire Truck Accident

Two volunteer firefighters with the Preston Department are seriously hurt after the fire truck they were in ran off the road when the driver swerved to avoid a wrong-way vehicle and then overcorrected sending the truck back across and off the road again where it struck a culvert and overturned.

The driver, 26-year-old David Bennett of Cross Timbers, was ejected through the windshield while the occupant, 18-year-old John Sanchez also from Cross Timbers, was also seriously hurt. They were both flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Route-D, south of Preston, in Hickory County.