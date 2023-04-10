Mon. Apr 10th, 2023

 

Two Seriously Hurt in Fire Truck Accident

Local News State News Sunday, April 9th, 2023

Two volunteer firefighters with the Preston Department are seriously hurt after the fire truck they were in ran off the road when the driver swerved to avoid a wrong-way vehicle and then overcorrected sending the truck back across and off the road again where it struck a culvert and overturned.

The driver, 26-year-old David Bennett of Cross Timbers, was ejected through the windshield while the occupant, 18-year-old John Sanchez also from Cross Timbers, was also seriously hurt. They were both flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Route-D, south of Preston, in Hickory County.

Local News State News Sunday, April 9th, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony