New Worldwide Study Shows Children Suffered Significantly In Academics During Pandemic

Just how bad did students in the U.S. suffer academically during the pandemic…?

Some new research just announced indicates it was probably worse than we thought.

The report by the program for International Student Assessment called the results an unprecedented drop in performance.

Germany, Iceland and the Netherlands saw drops of 25 points or more in math scores in the US, which historically has lagged in math, the average math score fell by 13 points.

The study showed the average international math score fell by the equivalent of three-quarters of a year of learning. Reading scores fell by the equivalent of half a year.