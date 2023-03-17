New Case Filed Against Murder Suspect in Camden County

A new case has been filed in Camden County Associate Circuit Court against the murder suspect accused in the February killing of 62-year-old Thomas Gifford south of Camdenton.

39-year-old Chrisma Ellis had originally been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle believed to be connected to the death of Gifford. Ellis was then charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action before the new filing, Thursday, which includes all three charges combined into one case.

It’s alleged that Ellis took a vehicle and fled to the Kansas City area after the killing and admitted to a friend that she stabbed Gifford several times, believed he was dead and was waiting for law enforcement to pick her up.

Ellis was picked up in the Kansas City area and transported to the Camden County Jail where she has been held without bond since being arrested.

The original two cases, tampering on one and murder plus the armed criminal action on the other, are expected to be dismissed in favor of the new case filed which, prosecutors believe, will strengthen the case against Ellis.

Ellis is expected to appear next in court on the new combined case early next week.