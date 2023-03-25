New Missouri Hotline Setup To Report Illegal Transgender Interventions

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is taking aim at unwelcomed and harmful gender transition interventions.

Bailey’s office, on Thursday, announced an effort launching an online form that can be used to report those interventions especially when it comes to protecting children.

The tip line stems from the A.G.’s investigation into a St. Louis pediatric transgender center which was accused by a whistle-blower of using experimental drugs on children, distributing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones without individualized consent and, in some cases, of giving children the life-altering drugs without parental consent.

The form to submit concerns can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/file-a-complaint/transgender-center-concerns

****More info:

In an effort to protect children, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office has launched an online form where those who have experienced harm from gender transition interventions or witnessed troubling practices at transition clinics in Missouri can submit their concerns. This tip line stems from an investigation that Attorney General Bailey launched into a St. Louis pediatric transgender center that has been accused by a whistleblower of using experimental drugs on children, distributing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones without individualized assessment, and even giving children these life-altering drugs without parental consent. “As Attorney General, I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children. After receiving an alarming affidavit from a credible witness on child abuses allegedly occurring within a pediatric transgender clinic in St. Louis, I knew we had to take action and look into these allegations,” said Attorney General Bailey. “To that end, I have set up a tip line that parents can use to tell their stories as my office continues to investigate whether the Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital has broken the law. No stone will be left unturned during the course of this investigation.” Victims or their parents are encouraged to reach out to the Attorney General’s Office if they believe that they or someone they know have been subject to illegal or abusive behavior surrounding gender transition intervention procedures.

Additionally…..in an effort to protect children and enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office is issuing an emergency regulation clarifying that, because gender transition interventions are experimental, they are covered by existing Missouri law governing unfair, deceptive, and unconscionable business practices, including in administering healthcare services. The regulation is necessary due to the skyrocketing number of gender transition interventions, despite rising concerns in the medical community that these procedures are experimental and lack clinical evidence of safety or success.