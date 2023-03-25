Share The Harvest Food Pantry To Conduct Fashion Show Fundraiser

It’s a topic that most of us in the lake area don’t have to think about…where that next meal is coming from.

However, it is a concern unfortunately for all too many and, according to Shana Aubuschon from “Share the Harvest,” is the main reason the food pantry is turning to the public for a fundraiser.

“Not only do we have the pantry, we have a thrift store too and it’s a big component of our operations here. But we still need more funds to fill the need….so that’s why were hosting a fun style fashion show and a white lunch, for those who would like to come out and see what we do.”

The fundraiser to help keep the supply of food donations adequate for those who need help in Camden County is set for Saturday, April 29th, from 11:30-2:00 at the Sunrise Beach Little Theater.

Share the Harvest is located at the junction of north 5-and-7 in the Greenview area.