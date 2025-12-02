New Study Puts Missouri At #29 For Identity Theft And Fraud Vulnerability

A new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub.com shows Missouri to be about in the middle of the pack when it comes to the states most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud.

Using 15 keys metrics including identity theft and fraud ranks, and policy rank, Missouri was identified as the 29th most vulnerable state fairing the best, with a #3 ranking for policies aimed at reducing the problem.

The worst states in the study, which included the District of Columbia, are Connecticut, Montana and Vermont while the least vulnerable states were identified as Georgia, California and Florida.

Full Report:

In recent years, significant data breaches have compromised many Americans’ personal information. U.S. consumers reported losing 25% more money due to fraud last year compared to the previous year, totaling nearly $12.5 billion in losses nationwide. This year, a major data breach involving AT&T has exposed sensitive information from nearly 86 million customer accounts, including over 44 million Social Security numbers in plain text. The leaked data, now circulating on the dark web, affects a wide range of individuals and poses significant risks of identity theft and fraud.

Each new year brings new strategies by identity thieves and fraudsters, but older schemes, such as tech support scams and fake IRS calls, still abound. Some Americans are more susceptible than others to such crimes, however. In order to determine who is most likely to be exposed to and affected by identity theft and fraud, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 15 key metrics. Our data set ranges from identity theft complaints per capita to the average loss due to fraud.

Quick Tips for Avoiding Identity Theft & Fraud

Emphasize Email Security: Using strong passwords for all financial accounts is important, but you may not realize how essential it is to focus on email. Your primary email address will likely be your username and means of resetting your password on other websites. If it’s vulnerable, all of your other accounts will be, too. As a result, use an exceptionally secure password and establish two-step verification for this account.

Using strong passwords for all financial accounts is important, but you may not realize how essential it is to focus on email. Your primary email address will likely be your username and means of resetting your password on other websites. If it’s vulnerable, all of your other accounts will be, too. As a result, use an exceptionally secure password and establish two-step verification for this account. Sign up for Credit Monitoring: Credit monitoring is the best way to keep tabs on your credit report. It provides peace of mind through alerts about significant changes to your file, including potential signs of identity theft. WalletHub offers 24/7 monitoring of your TransUnion credit report if you sign up for a free account, and you can also get advanced identity theft protection with WalletHub Premium.

Credit monitoring is the best way to keep tabs on your credit report. It provides peace of mind through alerts about significant changes to your file, including potential signs of identity theft. WalletHub offers 24/7 monitoring of your TransUnion credit report if you sign up for a free account, and you can also get advanced identity theft protection with WalletHub Premium. Leverage Account Alerts & Update Contact Info: Setting up online management for all of your financial accounts (e.g., credit cards, loans, Social Security), and keeping your phone number, email address, and street address up to date will make them harder for identity thieves to hijack. Establishing alerts for changes to your contact info and other suspicious account activity will safeguard you.

Setting up online management for all of your financial accounts (e.g., credit cards, loans, Social Security), and keeping your phone number, email address, and street address up to date will make them harder for identity thieves to hijack. Establishing alerts for changes to your contact info and other suspicious account activity will safeguard you. Use Common Sense Online: Don’t open emails you don’t recognize. Don’t download files from untrustworthy sources. Don’t send account numbers and passwords via email or messenger applications. And don’t enter financial or personal information into websites that lack the “https” prefix in their URLs.

For more tips and information, check out WalletHub’s Identity Theft Guide.

States With the Most Identity Theft & Fraud

Overall Rank* State Total Score Identity Theft Rank Fraud Rank Policy Rank 1 Florida 72.60 3 2 32 2 California 68.68 1 7 41 3 Georgia 68.10 4 5 41 4 New Jersey 67.93 2 9 3 5 District of Columbia 66.65 15 3 1 6 Nevada 66.38 7 4 19 7 Delaware 63.17 19 1 32 8 New York 60.96 6 12 41 9 Texas 60.72 11 6 41 10 North Carolina 60.16 5 20 19 11 Illinois 59.60 8 8 48 12 Louisiana 57.49 9 11 41 13 Wyoming 57.25 10 16 3 14 Massachusetts 56.53 13 17 3 15 Maryland 53.51 14 15 37 16 Mississippi 51.73 18 21 13 17 Arizona 51.29 17 14 48 18 Pennsylvania 50.77 25 19 3 19 South Carolina 50.28 34 10 13 20 Utah 49.63 12 33 41 21 Alabama 48.98 27 22 13 22 Rhode Island 48.43 23 25 32 23 New Mexico 47.79 20 34 19 24 Michigan 47.78 24 29 26 25 South Dakota 47.58 29 26 3 26 Tennessee 46.72 26 31 19 27 North Dakota 45.91 40 18 3 28 Indiana 45.79 21 37 32 29 Missouri 45.43 31 32 3 30 Colorado 44.78 36 24 19 31 Arkansas 44.69 16 44 48 32 Virginia 44.25 42 13 51 33 Kentucky 43.34 22 47 19 34 Nebraska 43.13 32 36 11 35 Idaho 42.02 33 45 3 36 Hawaii 41.92 38 30 26 37 Iowa 41.82 28 41 37 38 Oregon 41.79 44 23 37 39 Oklahoma 41.45 30 43 26 40 New Hampshire 41.42 35 40 13 41 Wisconsin 39.72 37 46 11 42 Washington 38.32 41 35 37 43 Minnesota 37.72 49 28 26 44 Alaska 37.25 45 38 26 45 Kansas 36.55 46 42 26 46 Ohio 35.87 48 39 13 47 Maine 35.84 39 50 13 48 West Virginia 35.09 43 51 1 49 Connecticut 32.54 51 27 32 50 Montana 32.23 47 48 41 51 Vermont 31.24 50 49 19

Notes: *No. 1 = Most Vulnerable

With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the worst conditions for that metric category.