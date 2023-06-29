No 4th Of July Fireworks At Eldon Due To Drought Conditions – Festival To Continue

Fourth of July Fireworks will not be taking place in the City of Eldon…that according to the Fire District…

“The city and the sponsor, Citizens Bank, have decided not to do the display fireworks.”

The announcement comes while the area remains in an ongoing extreme drought, which means even the slightest ember could spark a wildfire that could range out of control.

However, if you were wanting to enjoy the Independence Day festivities…the city says that’s still a go…

“At this time, all of our festivities are still going to be going on…so um, the parade & free swim & the 5K….we have posted info about these on our Facebook page.”

The festival will still take place at the Eldon Airpark and you can find out more on the city’s Parks and Recreation Facebook page.