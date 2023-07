A St. Louis man is seriously injured shortly before 8:00 Sunday night when the 42-foot boat he was on at the 13.5-mile marker of the main channel hit rough water causing him to impact with the boat before being tossed overboard.

53-year-old Michael Rogers was not wearing a life jacket and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

The operator of the boat, Ryan Denofrio of Boynton Beach, Florida, was not injured.