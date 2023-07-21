NTSB Releases Preliminary Report On Small Airplane Crash In Osage Beach

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report into the double fatality small airplane crash on July 13th in Osage Beach.

The report indicates that the pilot flew the Piper PA-28 plane from its home base at Carrollton Memorial Airport to the Grand Glaize Airport and did not re-fuel before taking off again with two passengers for a scenic flight.

Witnesses observed, shortly after takeoff, that the plane appeared to be having some difficulty gaining altitude shortly before banking to the right and going down into a wooded area on private property near KK about a half mile away.

The preliminary report also indicates that there were no mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airframe or engine that can be pinpointed as the cause of the crash.

Killed in the crash were 22-year-old Hayden Ritchhart who was believed to have been flying the plane along with one passenger, 19-year-old Evan Vandiver of Richmond.

A second passenger, 54-year-old Gary Vandiver also from Richmond, was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.