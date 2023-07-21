Fri. Jul 21st, 2023

 

Two Car Accident Sends Two People To The Hospital – One Facing DWI Charges

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Friday, July 21st, 2023

A two-car accident late Thursday afternoon on Missouri-52 at Eldon Road in Miller County sends two people to the hospital.

The highway patrol report indicates that 62-year-old Alisa Flaugher, of Eldon, was turning when 18-year-old Trinity Whitt, of Barnett, failed to stop striking the back of Flaugher’s car.

A passenger in the car Whitt was driving, 60-year-old Kathleen Callahan of Lebanon, was treated at Lake Regional for moderate injuries while Flaugher was taken to Capital Region with minor injuries.

Flaugher is also accused of DWI.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Friday, July 21st, 2023

Reporter Mike Anthony