Two Car Accident Sends Two People To The Hospital – One Facing DWI Charges

A two-car accident late Thursday afternoon on Missouri-52 at Eldon Road in Miller County sends two people to the hospital.

The highway patrol report indicates that 62-year-old Alisa Flaugher, of Eldon, was turning when 18-year-old Trinity Whitt, of Barnett, failed to stop striking the back of Flaugher’s car.

A passenger in the car Whitt was driving, 60-year-old Kathleen Callahan of Lebanon, was treated at Lake Regional for moderate injuries while Flaugher was taken to Capital Region with minor injuries.

Flaugher is also accused of DWI.