Search Underway For Gravois Fire Chief Ed Hancock’s Replacement

It may still be just a little over a year away but the Gravois Fire District is putting the word out now…they will need a new fire chief.

The district’s social media site says the search has begun for a qualified individual to take over the position being vacated by longtime Chief Ed Hancock.

The qualifications include having professional ethics, integrity, proven leadership and outstanding communication skills.

Application packages are available on the Gravois Fire website and the deadline to apply is July 1st of this year.

Hancock’s final day as chief is expected to be the end of March of next year.